Some White Boy Summer Swirl: Is Torrei Hart Hank-ering For Chet Haze?

Welp… We definitely weren’t expecting this to happen on the 4th of July.

Torrei Hart sparked interracial dating rumors after posting an Instagram video with Chet Hanks on the Fourth of July, which she dubbed “Juneteenth Part 2” in her caption.

“Alright y’all, it is officially a white boy summer,” Torrei said into the camera.

“What’s up Torrei,” Chet said, putting his arm around the comedienne.

“What’s up Chet,” she responded.

“How are you doing,” he asked.

“I’m good,” she responded.

“You looking good,” Chet flirted. “Thank you,” she responded before flirting back, “You are too. I see you here with your pimp cup. I told Chet, it is officially a white boy summer when I seen this cup.” She motioned toward his bedazzled cup. “Alright so, Chet, everything good with your music? I’m enjoying it, I’m enjoying seeing everything tat you’re doing. Keep going, don’t stop. I support you,” she told the actor/rapper.

“I love you,” he responded.

“I love you too,” Torrei said, as Hanks planted a kiss on her cheek, as they both laughed into the camera.

Chet posted several slides of video footage from the same event, The Game’s 4th of July party, but we didn’t see Torrei in the footage.

She did however comment on the post, saying “I had a great 4th!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

This definitely seems more like a playful attention grab than a new relationship on display but there was some real energy there. Do you think Torrei and Chet could be a match?