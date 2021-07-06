Watch Her Werk: Naomi Osaka Uninterrupted Series Coming To Netflix

Naomi Osaka is the subject of a new docuseries coming to Netflix next week.

Tuesday afternoon Netflix revealed the trailer and first images from “Naomi Osaka,” a three-part series produced in association with Uninterrupted. The series tells the story of Osaka’s rise to fame, her activism, and the challenges she’s faced in the spotlight.

Check out the trailer below:





We can’t wait. We’re incredibly moved, just from the trailer. From the moment we first learned of Naomi Osaka, we’ve been struck by her sensitivity, her quiet nature and of course, her incredible strength.

“I feel like the platform that I have right now is something that I used to take for granted, and for me I feel like I should be using it for something,” Naomi Osaka said in the release about her upcoming series. “I believe, instead of following, you have to make your own path.”

The series offers an intimate look inside the life of one of the world’s best tennis players, Naomi Osaka. With unprecedented

access, we follow Osaka during a historic two years in which she works on her game but also begins to find her voice. Whether she’s defending her grand slam titles —while wearing masks in defense of Black lives — mourning the unexpected loss of mentor Kobe

Bryant, or finding her independence, the challenges Naomi faces on a personal level begin to align with those in the public sphere. Empathetic in its approach, the series chronicles Osaka’s hectic training and travel schedule, explores the layers of pressure

she is under and reveals how she spends her time off the court hanging with her closest family and friends. The episodes also travel the globe with Osaka to further explore her Haitian roots as well as examine her deep connection to Japan, the country she represents.

Viewers will witness Naomi’s unapologetic honesty and vulnerability as she navigates her multifaceted identity as a young athlete and leader on the rise.

“The series is about Naomi’s journey, within a snapshot of her life, but it’s also about life’s purpose, about personal worth, about

the courage that it takes to allow one’s personal values to inform their work and vice versa,” says director Garrett Bradley. “More than anything, I’d hope people can feel the power of empathy and to feel encouraged to take chances in life, perhaps especially in moments where the stakes can feel impossibly high.”

The series comes to Netflix July 16th! We’ve got a week to wait. For more information visit Netflix HERE