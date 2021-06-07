Bossip Video

Rapper Fabolous is rubbing fans wrong on social media today after he shared a questionable shout-out to a female R&B singer for her naturally beautiful features. Folks are questioning what his motive really was behind the complement. After years of FINALLY deciding to settle down with the mother of his kids, the 43-year-old star is married to Emily B. and they just welcomed a new baby earlier this year, so fans are wondering why he would jeopardize that?

On his Instagram story, Fab shared a throwback photo of City High singer Claudette Ortiz, remember her? Fab thought it would be cool to make a “Claudette Ortiz” appreciation post. Apparently, the “So Into You” rapper thinks throwback Claudette is the defintion of HOT, writing:

“It’s vintage now but the natural fibers still [fire emoji].”

Does this look like an innocent shout out to YOU?

If Fab’s shout out for Claudette had been made by anyone else…then, maybe it would have looked innocent but for years, the rapper has made headlines over his rocky relationship with Emily B. News surfaced in 2018 that the couple had finally wed after being coupled up off-and-on for over a decade. The union was formed amid Fab facing charges of domestic battery, which the incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

Another point fans are making is Claudette and Emily do not favor each other facially or even in their body types. Was fab shooting a subliminal shot at his wife? Who knows!

Do YOU think Fab sharing his affinity for Claudette is weird at all?