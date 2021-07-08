Bossip Video

Diddy has joined the Sha’Carri Richardson movement, but people had issues with him comparing her situation to Michael Phelps, which led to him clarifying his comments for those offended.

Sha’Carri Richardson is still on the minds of everyone who planned to watch the 2020 Olympics to see her shine. After a 30 day suspension for marijuana usage and then not being picked for the relay team, the chance to see her compete in Tokyo has gone out the window. The situation sparked deep feelings on both sides of the argument and pulled support for her from celebrities across all sectors of entertainment and sports.

Recently, Diddy was the latest to voice his frustrations of not being able to see her compete.

Of course, with any bold opinion on social media, people had issues with the statement Diddy made. They didn’t dispute that he was telling the truth but for some reason, had issues with how blunt he is. The ‘the rules are the rules’ crowd said his comments were extreme while ignoring how Black artists and athletes have traditionally had rules made around their success in order to hold them back. Later, Diddy would hop back on Twitter to clarify his comments and drop a mini history lesson on the upset commenters.

Check out his response down below: