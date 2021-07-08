Bossip Video

Gizelle Bryant is the self-proclaimed “baddest thing walking” so it makes sense that the “newly single” star is dating. After already announcing her split from Jamal Bryant, the #RHOP star recently dished on her upcoming “hot girl summer.”

According to Gizelle, she’s ready to enter #RHOP season six as a single woman—and she’s looking for a new man. She also added that although the pandemic played a part in her breakup with Jamal, they’re still close.

“Listen, we were a victim of the pandemic,” she exclusively revealed to E! News. “I don’t think any long-distance relationship can really withstand not see seeing each other. But is he still in my life, is he still one of my best friends? Absolutely.”

As previously the parents of three daughters, who agreed with their grandfather that the reconciliation was a bad idea, divorced in 2009 and dated long-distance in 2019 before ending things in 2020. The validity of their relationship was questioned of course by Monique Samuels who alleged that the relationship was fraudulent and produced a binder full of texts between “Pastor Holy Whore” and his real girlfriend.

Now Gizelle, 50, is telling E! News that she’s “leaning into” being a “hot girl” and noted that things are already underway.

“Has it started? Oh my gosh, yes!” Bravo’s Chat Room host said with a laugh. “Gizelle’s out here, she’s dating, she’s doing her thing, she’s having fun. And you know, I really enjoy just being free, feeling free, and not having to think about compromising about anything.”

Gizzy whose season 6 tagline is “The secret to this pretty face is staying in the shade” also added that her daughters just “want her to be happy” and they didn’t mind her latest split from their father in the slightest.

Unsurprising to say the least.

“To be honest with you, we were all in a pandemic and they really didn’t care because they were doing school virtually, their life was at that point in the dumps, in their mind,” Gizelle continued. “We just had other things to think about. Their only concern is just my happiness. As long as mommy’s happy, they’re happy.”

You can see more Gizzy when “The Real Housewives of Potomac” returns for season six with a 75-minute supersized premiere on Sunday, July 11, at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.