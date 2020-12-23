If you thought the drama between a Real Housewife of Potomac and a certain megachurch Pastor was over, then think again…

Monique Samuels and her husband Chris Samuels are shaking off a lawsuit threat from Pastor Jamal Bryant. As previously reported there’s been shade-throwing of biblical proportions between the Man of God and the housewife who alleged that Jamal’s faking his relationship with her #RHOP castmate Gizelle Bryant and instead, “Pastor Holy Whore” smashing women in his church.

That lead to that shady “cash register” read from the clergy member and allegations that Mo’s husband Chris Samuels is “violent” and suffers from degenerative brain disorder CTE [Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy] because of his NFL playing days.

Now Monique is clapping back (again) this time LEGALLY, and doubling down on what she said.

TMZ reports that Jamal is threatening to sue the housewife and sent her a cease and desist letter accusing her of “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information” on TV that defames him and “put him in danger” because she read out his phone number during the #RHOP Reunion.

Untrue, says Monique via her lawyer who’s doubling down on her comments. Mo’s lawyer says Monique has RECEIPTS a.k.a. “irrefutable proof of your egregious sexual conduct with a woman you have been seeing for the past eight years, as well as others.”

Further, the letter refutes Jamal’s claims that the phone number did him harm because Bravo edited it out before the reunion show aired.

That’s not all however, Monique’s husband Chris Samuels is also getting in on the legal action.

Hit the flip for his response to Jamal Bryant’s lawsuit threat.