IndieFest Atlanta!

Atlanta proved, once again, that it’s the epicenter of everything epic with IndieFest–one of the biggest independent music festivals in the southeastern region.

Headlined by Trap Titan Gucci Mane, the Authentic Empire Music Group (AEMG) event showcased the hottest unsigned hype across the south on multiple stages surrounded by 20 vendors that included the famed Slutty Vegan food truck.

AEMG’s impressive roster (Money Mu, YSN, Gabriel Avrett, AG Lotti, Doughboy and Geezy Escobar) rocked the sold out crowd that flooded the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge in Decatur, GA.

Rising star and “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” newbie Renni Rucci popped out to support her boo Foogiano’s label along with reality baddie Jessica Dime who posed for pics inside the venue.

Legendary radio personality DJ Greg Street hosted the Foogiano stage where he shouted out the incarcerated rapper whose birthday was on July 4th. Other stages featured indie acts performing for the chance to win exclusive prizes.

In the end, emerging Alabama rapper Mello Oowee took home an AE chain, brand new car and single deal as well as a champs trophy.

“I really want to thank all of the indie artists who showed up and showed out,” said Lavour “Boomman” Sanders, AEMG CEO. “It was an amazing turnout; another win for independent artists and the culture.”

IndieFest Atlanta not only offers indie artists a platform to potentially be discovered, but also a priceless opportunity to connect with other artists, industry tastemakers and fans.

“There isn’t anything out here like it,” says Boomman. “And I’m making it my mission to take IndieFest all over the world in the hopes of bringing the best indie talent to the mainstream.”

From its inception, AEMG has understood that a powerful organization requires a powerful name. Founded in 2017 by Lavour “Boomman” Sanders, the full-service entertainment company boldly defines what they value and what they stand for.

His goal is to foster an atmosphere of accessibility but also maintain quality control. At AE, they aim to breed champions.

For more info about AEMG, click here.