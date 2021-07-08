Bossip Video

Pooh Shiesty’s streak of bad luck continues as a judge orders him to be held without bond over his participation in a 2020 shooting in Miami over high-end sneakers and marijuana.

Pooh Shiesty started 2021 as one of the hottest emerging acts in the rap game. After signing with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records and releasing his hit single, “Back In Blood,” Pooh’s stamp on the game had been solidified. But, while he was blowing up as a rapper, he was also linked to crime in the Miami area.

Last month, during Memorial Day Weekend, a video surfaced of Pooh Shiesty exiting King Of Diamonds in Miami with what appeared to be a firearm. Later, it was revealed a security guard was hit amidst the chaos and the guard pointed to Pooh as the shooter.





After turning himself in for the incident, the guard changed his story, but police held Pooh over another shooting from 2020 where he allegedly shot someone and robbed them for sneakers and marijuana. During this alleged crime, Pooh reportedly dropped a bag containing $40,000 in cash, and police were able to match a bill in the bag to one posted on his Instagram, placing him at the scene.

While the guard changing his story should help Pooh get bail and be back on the streets, NBC Miami is reporting that won’t be happening any time soon.

Rapper Pooh Shiesty was ordered to be held in a federal detention center pending trial in connection with a 2020 shooting in Bay Harbor Islands that left two men hospitalized. The 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is being held on charges stemming from the incident involving the purchase of marijuana and high-end sneakers. Williams is facing charges including armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon doing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a firearm, and theft, Bay Harbor Islands Police said.

It’s definitely not looking good for Pooh, which is a shame as the trajectory for his career was looking up and going as fast as any new artist could dream of. Gucci has been quiet on the issue, but according to reports, he is fully supporting Pooh during this time and trying to get him home.

There’s no word yet on when his next court date is, but we will keep you updated as the story develops.