Attention “Love Is Blind” fans, they’re baaaaack! After a successful season that ended with two [still] happily married couples, the season 1 cast of the Kinetic Content show is reuniting for an anniversary party on Netflix.

The special is centered on celebrating the couples who tied the knot and fell in love while dating sight unseen via pods.

Per a press release, things will get especially exciting because “when it comes to love, the experiment never ends”…especially when Jessica and Barnett are back in the same room.

Remember her?

Remember him?

Jessica was of course infatuated with Barnett who wound up marrying Amber and is still married to her to this day. In a trailer for the anniversary special, the two are clearly still quite coupled up.

Jessica also makes some remarks about Mark who is noticeably absent in the trailer and was previously accused of “smashing multiple women” while dating her.

“He’d been fooling me the entire time,” says Jessica who noted that she “crashed and burned” during the experiment.

The trailer also shows Diamond looking spiffy and spectacular while holding hands with a new man

and Carlton coming back to give a life update.

“I’m still emotional about it, so much time after,” says Carlton recalling THAT blowup between him and ex-fiancée Diamond when he came out to her as bisexual.

And of course, Lauren and Cameron are there and still going super strong. The couple is seen hoping for a positive outcome for their anniversary party.

“When we get together, it’s always a fun time,” says Cameron. “…I hope so!” says Lauren.

“Love is Blind: After the Altar” premieres on Netflix on July 28.