Tcf Live is coming

Emerging rapper Tcf Live is the latest rising star from Chicago to catch our attention with his creativity, hitmaking ability and authentic Windy City energy that shines on tracks like windows down, bass UP banger “Big Drip.”

In his debut video for the certified trunk-thumper, we see the rapper whispering naughty nothings in a nun’s ear while all sorts of Holy Ghost shenanigans happen inside a church-turned-club.

There’s pulpit theatrics (and backflips), congregation jiggin’ in pews and the littest choir ever in Tcf’s eye-catching video you can enjoy below:

The versatile rapper/songwriter/producer went from co-producing a record for Juice WRLD to co-writing records with Chris Brown and Maxim’s World’s Sexiest Woman Teyana Taylor before building his own brand as a solo artist with chart-topping potential.

With new music constantly flooding streaming platforms, it’s rare to see artists take chances like Tcf who put his unique spin on the iconic whisper flow that fueled his bass-heavy banger.

As of right now, there are several songs of the summer (from Monaleo “Beatin’ Down Yo Block’ to Wizkid feat. Tems “Essence”) and we’d like to submit “Big Drip” for consideration.

It’s also perfect for parking lot post-up, concert let-out and bussit brunch playlists.

On new single “It’s Up There” featuring Hittz, Trigga, Jank, Dbo Ymm and King Deazel, Tcf infuses the classic Chicago Drill sound with a fresh energy that elevates the 6-minute track.

The video, which features bandit baddies, big bags of cash, luxury vehicles, icy chains and a Dunkin Donut-gobbling snitch, will certainly attract new fans while pushing tcf closer to stardom.

Stream “Big Drip” here and follow his journey to stardom here.