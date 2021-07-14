Bossip Video

Sha’Carri Richardson just received a massive offer to be a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber, and the deal includes $250k for her services of testing their new products and advertising to her fan base.

Sha’Carri Richardson has been the talk of sports entertainment for almost a month straight at this point. From qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics to being suspended for a failed drug test due to marijuana use, she’s had a very interesting summer.

The athlete has since accepted her suspension and is moving forward with her life while prepping for the 2022 World Games. While she’s getting ready for her big return, she’s got brand deals coming from every direction. According to TMZ, one marijuana brand is dying to get her to try their products and issued an open letter to try and secure her endorsement.

“The good folks over at Dr. Dabber — a vaping org specializing in all things weed — have extended a cannabis-laced olive branch to the U.S. sprinting star … it’s a high-paying job that doesn’t really require a whole lot of physical labor. The offer is for Sha’Carri to become an ambassador of sorts — or, more accurately, one of Dabber’s “doctors.” The company says, “Considering your talent and grace over these past weeks, we would love to offer you the opportunity to work with our team as a spokesperson for Dr. Dabber. This entails testing our award-winning dab rigs and vape pens as a resident ‘doctor.'”

It’s probably not a good look to accept the offer considering the circumstances, but in a perfect world, marijuana wouldn’t be a big deal anyway, as its a billion-dollar industry. Even if she doesn’t accept, hopefully, she responds in a playful way with her amazing sense of humor.