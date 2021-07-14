Bossip Video

Oh, nothing, just the ladies of #RHONY causing eye-popping pandemonium per the usual.

Last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New York descended into chaos amid allegations of “clown-like” behavior and someone slurping wine THROUGH their face mask. If you’ve been watching this season it’s been a wild ride with claims that first Black housewife Eboni K. Williams is “too preachy” and Leah McSweeney catching flack for calling her castmates “hoes” before engaging in a flower-to-face tossing incident.

Tuesday’s episode however proved to be the most turbulent yet after a comment from newbie Bershan Shaw spiraled into a “clown” conundrum.

While the ladies continued their Leah-planned Salem, Massachusetts trip, Bershan labeled the other ladies “boring” and “grandmas.”

“I gotta tell you, this group is a little bit boring,” said Bershan after Leah and Luann de Lesseps continued their streak of sobriety at a quiet dinner. “I just feel like you guys are being grandmas.” That clearly pissed everyone off including Luann who balked at the newcomer’s gall.

“The audacity that she has to come in and call us, basically, old ladies,” said Luann to Bravo cameras. “Who is she to call us anything? She doesn’t even know us.”

After an attempt was made to change the subject, a still stung by the “boring” shade Sonja Morgan spoke up.

“So far you have insulted both of us,” said Sonja. “And now you want to come in here and talk about getting to know you—you can talk to me, they don’t have to be a part of it!” Bershan then came in HOT.

“You can’t ever be normal,” said the newbie. “You always want to be a f***g clown.” YIKESSS! Things only got worse from there when Bershan who initially said she “had too much to drink” brought up rumors that someone in the group was shading Leah behind her back. Several ladies left the dinner table after that, and at one point veteran housewife Ramona Singer danced on a table to “lighten the mood”. Later, after being called a clown by a Bershan again, a peeved Sonja Morgan guzzled down a glass of wine through the fabric of her face mask.

See what we mean by chaos?

Next week’s episode will show Bershawn and Sonja’s “bozo” blowup nearly get physical.

Are YOU watching The Real Housewives of New York?