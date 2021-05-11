Bossip Video

No seriously, call Andy ASAP and get the Truly Original cameras rolling!

NeNe Leakes is one of several Real Housewives of Atlanta affiliates to weigh in on THAT big Porsha Williams news. As we’re sure you’re already aware, Porsha announced that she’s “in love” and engaged to Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of Real Housewives newbie Falynn Guobadia.

The shocking news quickly skyrocketed Porsha to the number one trending topic on social media and people haven’t stop chattering about the coworker/girl-code cracking conundrum.

Porsha’s “big sis” NeNe Leakes was one of several people who congratulated Porsha on her engagement and she wrote on Porsha’s IG;

“Congrats P! Always choose happiness first #Lovewins”

That apparently led people to question why NeNe was congratulating her friend for seemingly “stealing someone’s man” and the #RHOA OG quickly backtracked.

NeNe noted that she didn’t “know the full story” and also admitted that the engagement “looks strange.”

“I didn’t watch the show! So this the man that was on the show wit that girl?!?! Oh s***,” wrote NeNe referring to Falynn and Simon. “Now i see what y’all saying! OUCH. […]You have to keep it real as a friend, it looks strange but i don’t know any details.”

“Wrong road” or a fair and very public assessment of the situation from Miss Linnethia Leakes??? She couldn’t just delete her comment and text Porsha directly????

If you’ve been keeping up with RHOA cast reactions to Porsha’s big news then you’ll note that Kenya Moore sent out a shady tweet seemingly cackling at Porsha and her “girl code” claims…

and Todd Tucker, a close friend of Dennis McKinley, has seemingly also weighed in. Todd apparently just wants to be around people who are “at peace and paid.”

“I guess that s*** is to [sic] late!” Todd added in the caption. “And don’t be popular and broke as f***! Cause you’ll find yourself doing something strange for a piece of change!”

Now, THAT “doing something strange for a piece of change” sounds like some shade.

Porsha’s ex-friend Marlo Hampton also weighed in with some shade via a caption about “audacity.”

Porsha however is being defiant and smiling through the shade.

She’s also tweeting and answering fan questions about her forthcoming nuptials while assuring them that #LoveWins.

She also denied that her engagement ring was re-gifted and is the ring previously owned by Simon’s ex.

So far Falynn has yet to speak on the drama surrounding her estranged husband and her coworker but if [and when] she does, it will probably break the Internet.

What do YOU think about the cast reactions to Porsha Williams’ Simon Guobadia engagement???