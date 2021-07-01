Bossip Video

Bershan Shaw is officially here so Bravo fans better “buckle up.”

The #RHONY newbie/business coach and motivational speaker was a guest Wednesday on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap and she dished to Deputy Editor @IamDaniCanada about her dynamic debut, her stage four breast cancer survival story, and her overall intro into the Bravo universe.

Bershan who joins the cast that includes Ramona, Luann, Leah, Sonja, and first Black #RHONY housewife Eboni, has been welcomed with open arms into the housewives franchise fold by the likes of “Real Housewives of Potomac”stars Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, and newbie Askale Davis who attended Bershan’s #RHONY watch party this week.

Not only that but the #RHONY friend of the show told BOSSIP that behind the scenes several other ladies have given her support.

“[Housewives] from Atlanta, from Potomac, from Beverly Hills, they really have been supportive, it is a universe,” said Bershan on BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “Just supporting, posting it n their IG, their stories, really supporting and it makes me feel good.”

(17:56)

On Tuesday Bravo watchers gushed over the newbie when she made appeared on her very first episode alongside her good girlfriend Ramona Singer. The ladies attended Eboni’s “A Harlem Night with Eboni K. Williams” party at a speakeasy as a duo.

Bershan raised eyebrows however when she made a comment saying;

“We’re one nation. I’m tired of this whole divided, we’re white girls from the upper east side, you’re black girls from Harlem. We’re all the same. I’m saying, white, black, hispanic, asian, Japanese, we come from the same core. Right?”

Eboni admitted that she felt “undermined” by Bershan and some Bravo viewers agreed and even equated what the newcomer said to “all lives matter.”

Not so, says Bershan herself who pointed out her family’s history of activism and denied undermining her #RHONY cohort.

“Yeah, no,” said Bershan during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap noting that her Black mother and father marched on Selma and particpated in the March on Washington.” Black lives matter, let’s be crystal clear about that. I’ve been an activist in protests since I was a baby. What I’m saying is that I am tired of us always having to be sectioned out. “You know I know there’s a struggle, you know I know there’s racism and divisiveness. Come on, I’m a Black woman! When do we get to be in this with the same rights, the same justice, the same justice system, the same equality that’s what I’m for. We’ve been in this country, we built this country.

[…] “I’m not undermining Eboni in talking about that, I’m just saying I’m stopping this,” she continued during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “We live together, we’re in America. We don’t live in another country, we live in America so I’m trying to change the mindset of them but you gotta reach people where they are as a culture. You gotta reach people where they are. Sometimes you can’t yell at someone all the time, they won’t get it, you have to reach them where they are. I want us to have equal rights, equal justice.”

(13:41)

Additionally during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap Bershan also dished on her “Buckle Up With Bershan” podcast, her “Urawarrior” health and wellness app, and her “The Unstoppable Warrior Woman” book.

Check out her full interview below.