“The Boss” Sasha Banks and SmackDown Woman’s Champion Bianca Belair are the best (and baddest) superstars in the WWE who recently dazzled fans with their EPIC showdown at WrestleMania 37 in Tampa, Florida.

In the main event where they made history as the first Black women to battle for a championship in the WrestleMania spotlight, the super talented fan faves delivered a legendary show that ended with Bianca winning the belt.

Last year, Sasha was named the top Black wrestler in the world on a “BW 500” list recognized by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

“I’m a boss,” she boasted in an entertaining interview with The Undefeated. “I was born to do this. I’m built for success. I’m here to show the world I’m the best. I’m not cocky. I’m confident. Any time I walk into the room, people are going to see me because I am a boss. When I walk into the room, people will know they’re in a room with the boss.”

But she wasn’t done.

“I am the Beyoncé of the WWE. I am. The Beyoncé of the WWE. Beyoncé is the greatest, so I am the greatest. Not only in the Women’s division, I’m trying to show the guys I’m better than them. I can close out RAW every week if you give me the opportunity. I want to be the face of the women’s division and I will be.”

Now, a year later, Sasha and Bianca are the hottest wrestlers in the world who won the ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment in their first major appearance together outside of WWE world.

“I am feeling good, I’m feeling great, I’m feeling blessed, I’m feeling grateful. All of the above,” she said about her championship victory in an interview with Bleacher Report. “I’m just honored to be the first person in this position right now, and I’m ready to take full advantage of it.”

