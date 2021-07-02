Bossip Video

After yearsss of entitled infantile behavior and cringe-worthy clashes with her cohosts, Meghan McCain is leaving ABC’s “The View.”

The conservative personality who joined the talk show in 2017 made the announcement Thursday while calling the experience “hands-down the greatest most exhilarating most wonderful privileges” of her “entire life.”

“I am just going to rip the band-aid off. I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home, that this is going to be my last season here at ‘The View.’ I will be here through the end of July to finish out the season with all of you, which I am grateful for,” McCain said at the top of the show. “This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends.”

It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters like the four of you. You are the most talented women on all of television, hands-down, and it has been so incredible to be able to do this with you.”

After announcing her decision, she was praised by her cohosts including Whoopi whom she most recently clashed with, and Joy Behar who said she was a “formidable opponent” and “no snowflake.”





Sayonara, sis!

After news broke of Meghan’s departure, several names swirled as possible replacements and numerous people believe that ABC will find another conservative personality to fill her position.

The Hill reports that Megyn Kelly, political commentator S.E. Cupp, or former “The View” co-hosts Jedediah Bila, Elisabeth Hasselbeck or Abby Huntsman could be brought back to replace Meghan.

Additionally, conservative curmudgeon Candace Owens was also suggested as someone to fill the position.

Yikes, can you imagine?!

According to social media, however, they want a complete pivot and they’re tossing some non-conservative pundit names in the hat.

On Thursday some fans suggested Tamar Braxton, formerly of “The Real” seasons 1 and 2, as a possible replacement for Meghan McCain.

Tamar even retweeted a fan herself.

Similarly, Eboni K. Williams of “The Real Housewives of New York” was brought up as a possible Meghan McCain replacement.

The attorney/ former Fox News co-host went live this week to break down the details of Bill Cosby’s prison release, and in the comments, people suggested that she should fill Meghan’s vacant spot.

Eboni addressed the suggestion directly.

“For those in the comments saying that you’d like to see me on “The View”, go and hit up Galen Gordon,” said Eboni to her followers. “Hit up Kim Godwin. […] Let them know frankly what types of conversation, what level of expertise, level of personability you’d like to see on the platform. That’s what they’ll respond to, it’s really gonna be the will of the people.”

Additionally, Dr. Wendy Osefo of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” was also suggested.

The four degreed Johns Hopkins professor/political commentator previously expressed interest in joining CBS’ “The Talk” after the departure of Sharon Osborne.

And now, fans are suggesting that she’d be a great fit for “The View.”

Hmmmm, what do YOU think about these Meghan McCain replacement suggestions??? Who would YOU like to see on “The View”?