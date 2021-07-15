Bossip Video

That’s *sexiest woman alive Teyana Taylor, to you

Maxim’s sexiest woman alive Teyana Taylor–the first Black woman to don the crown–celebrated her illustrious distinction with cool somebodies and close friends at the trendy mag’s Hot 100 event in LA.

Taylor, who stunned in a see-through statement piece, partied with notable rappers, models, athletes, actors, and influencers including Offset, Quincy and King Combs, JR Smith, Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, DJ Duffey, Jonathan Wright, the Clermont Twins and many more.

The star-studded event (powered by Billy Kimber, BioXcellerator, Goodiez, and Balance) was curated/produced by respected entertainment and nightlife company MADE special.

Peep more flicks below:

This buzzy affair comes a month after the Gawdly bawdied singer, dancer, model, and entrepreneur was announced as Maxim’s sexiest woman alive.

“I’ve followed Maxim for a long time and I’ve always felt like I should be on the cover,” Teyana told Maxim from her Atlanta home with hubby Iman Shumpert. “So to actually get the call saying they want me on the cover really meant a lot. I was like, what? They want me on the cover? Okay!”

She also celebrated her well-deserved crown on Instagram.