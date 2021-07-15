Bossip Video

More details have been revealed, painting a better picture of what lead to Richard Sherman’s arrest for burglary domestic violence in Washington yesterday.

On Wednesday, July 14, it was revealed Richard Sherman was arrested for burglary domestic violence and was denied bond. When the news broke, many details were not available and the picture was painted that he assaulted someone after breaking into their residence. Now that more info is being released, that seems to be the furthest thing from the truth.

The ordeal in question started around 1:30 am when construction workers called 911 to report an intoxicated driver entered a closed construction zone and damaged their vehicle pretty badly leaving the zone. Then, around 2 am, Sherman tried to break into his in-law’s house and that’s when police became involved and things got heated, according to Fox News.

Sherman reportedly tried breaking into his in-laws’ home in Redmond, Washington around 2 a.m., according to Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. Police officers tried to calm the situation down, authorities said. One state trooper developed some kind of rapport with Sherman and told him how he once parked his car while he was working as a valet when he was a teenager. Lowe stated that the tactics worked, but Sherman fought back once the officers told him that he was under arrest. That’s when police officers summoned a K-9 to take him down. According to the officers, Sherman was taken to the hospital to be examined for any injuries. He was eventually booked into the King County jail in Seattle just after 6 a.m.

Later, the 911 call from the residence would surface online and reveal Sherman was in the middle of a drunken mental health crisis claiming he would harm himself. His wife would later make a statement to clear up any false narratives.

“My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

The 911 call is below, but warning–it may be hard to listen to. We hope Richard gets help and ultimately finds peace.