Deadpool finally makes his MCU debut in the most Deadpool way possible, reviewing Ryan Reynolds’ trailer for Free Guy alongside Korg on Youtube.

When Disney purchased Fox, one of the main questions that people had was in regards to Deadpool. People wanted to know when we would see the next installment in the franchise, plus, when Deadpool would pop up in other Marvel movies.

Previously, all we knew is that Ryan Reynolds met with Marvel several times–but that was it. Since then, the rumor mill has been heavily suggesting that Ryan is pushing for Hugh Jackman to return in his Deadpool 3 as Wolverine and that the movie would be under tight Marvel security until release time. Marvel has revealed most of it’s Phase 4 plans and their slate until 2023, and as any fan would know, Deadpool is nowhere to be seen on the slate.

Luckily’ Deadpool’s MCU debut came our way this week out of nowhere in the most Deadpool way possible. In the video, Deadpool is a YouTuber reviewing Ryan Reynolds’ trailer for his new movie, Free Guy. Surprisingly joining in on the review with him was Korg, who debuted in the latest installment of the Thor franchise.

This unexpected collaboration is more than enough confirmation that Deadpool is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now and they plan to use him perfectly until his own project is announced. You can watch the full reaction below with all of the Disney+ jokes and the Deadpool humor we all missed.