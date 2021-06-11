In her first interview since her estranged husband Simon Guobadia announced his engagement to her #RHOA coworker, Falynn Guobadia kept it classy. The reality star’s highly anticipated sitdown with “UpAndAdam” aired last night and despite Simon’s threats of legal action, Falynn didn’t bash him nor Porsha.

She did however say that she was blindsided to hear that the couple was engaged after “one month” of dating and she was initially in disbelief.

“I found out [about their engagement] the same time as everyone else,” said Falynn. “I did not know. As a matter of fact, I remember receiving a phone call around 8 a.m. that morning when everything started making headlines and someone said to me, ‘Simon and Porsha, they’re engaged,’ and I remember arguing with them. I said, ‘No, my husband is a lot of things but he would never do that to me. That is just not who he is.’ “

She very graciously added however that she doesn’t believe that Porsha broke up her marriage. Instead, the 31-year-old insisted that she and the businessman both played a part in their coupledom ending.

“No one has that power over my life, my husband’s life, and our marriage,” Falynn said. “Simon and I were the ones who were married to one another. We’re the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He is to blame, I am to blame, and that is all. Whatever came after that – not saying it was right, not saying it was wrong – but no, no one has that power.”

[Insert Porsha breathing a sigh of relief here]

Falynn also noted that The Real Housewives of Atlanta which Simon encouraged her to join to “challenge her spiritual growth” put a strain on their marriage and she noticed a shift. “He gave up,” Falynn told “UpAndAdam.”

“Everything started to change,” Falynn said. “I don’t think it was the show’s fault … but it seems as though other things were going on that I didn’t necessarily know about. I’m still at a loss at that part. I don’t necessarily have the answers.” “Marriages are not easy. … Within our marriage, it was hard work,” she added. “When it came to my marriage, like most women, I was very tenacious. I worked damn hard to keep my marriage.” “It’s just like he gave up,” Falynn continued. “I tried. I can go down the list of all the tings I tried to make sure that my husband was happy and that I was happy at the same time and that the children were happy. Women, we hold a lot of responsibility. I don’t think I came up for air until Simon and I separated.”

See how classy she kept it throughout the questioning?

There’s lots more to unpack about Falynn’s interview.

Hit the flip for her response to Simon’s allegations that she cheated.