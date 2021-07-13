Bossip Video

It’s a wrap for a “Married At First Sight” couple who seemingly struggled with intimacy issues but remained married on “Decision Day.”

Ryan Oubre, 29, and Clara Berghaus, 27, have announced that they’re pulling the plug on the marriage.

On #MAFS season 12 they were seen mostly happy together despite Ryan confessing that he never told ANYONE that he loves them, despite having multiyear relationships.

Clara also expressed frustration with their sex life and told the fellow participants that they were only engaging in “some sexual acts” and “not others.”

Despite those hangups, Ryan said “sure” to keeping their coupledom going and they were seemingly solid.

Now however, it’s a wrap.

“After taking some time away from cameras, we have reached that point in our marriage where we know it’s better to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLEon Monday. “It’s not an easy decision to make it, nor we do we take these next steps lightly. Grateful to all who stood by us, and continue to stand by us as we make this very difficult decision. It goes without saying, we remain friends and hope for nothing but the best for each other.”

Well, there’s that.

Are YOU surprised that things are over between Ryan and Clara? They had some issues but seemed happy with their decision to stick it out.





The news comes after fellow #MAFS season 12 couple Erik and Virigina also reportedly called it quits.

Reddit users and SoapDirt published the couple’s allege divorce records that show that the two filed on June 29, 2021. Their divorce is reportedly uncontested and moving forward.

Rumors are also swirling that they’ve been separated since April of this year.





If Erik and Virginia are indeed divorcing, that would mean that the only remaining #MAFS season 12 couple is Vincent and Briana. The two are still going strong and consistently posting each other on social media.

Hopefully the “Couples Cam” stars can continue their copacetic coupledom.

Paige and Chris of course [thankfully] broke up after six hours of mulling over their options on Decision Day.

In related news “Married At First Sight’ news, season 13 is airing very soon!

On Wednesday, July 14 you can tune in to the “Married At First Sight: Kickoff Special” and get an inside look into the forthcoming season ahead of the three-hour premiere Wednesday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

This season will feature MAFS’ first Asian-American couple who celebrate their marriage with a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony. Additionally, this season’s singles will participate in “bigger and better” activities in the true Texas spirit including horseback riding, skeet shooting, home cooking, and BBQ.

Will YOU be watching #MAFS season 13???