Exclusive: The Grown-ISH Gang Tackles Senior Superlatives And Most Memeable Moments [VIDEO]

It’s Thursday and there’s a brand new episode of “Grown-ish” on tonight!

We had to break out another dope exclusive interview with one of our favorite casts!

Ahead of the premiere of Season 4 of “Grown-ish”, BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with Chloe Bailey, Diggy Simmons, Emily Arlow, and Jordan Bhuhat about which of the cast members best fit certain Senior Year Superlatives, including Best Dresser, Best Smelling, Most Likely To Break Instagram and Most Likely To Be Found At Craft Services to learn more about the actors and their characters. Take a wild guess which of the actors was the answer of 3 out of 4 of these!

We guess Trevor Jackson isn’t smelling too bad because the rest of his cast mates didn’t call him out like Francia and Yara! Also we love that Chloe was the answer for so many of these. Keep breaking the internet sis!