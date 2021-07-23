Bossip Video

A couple hoping to walk down the aisle recently told BOSSIP all about the unconventional way they’re testing their bond.

“Put A Ring On It” season 2 sweeties Jessica and Eric recently appeared on our #RealityRecap to dish on the OWN show that’s challenging them to grow stronger. Throughout the season they’ve been assisted by relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach as they date outside of their relationship to ensure they’ll really ready for a lifelong commitment.

The couple whose definitely being pushed throughout the “Put A Ring On It” experience at one point was even made to go on dates at the exact same time and at the exact same place.





Awkward!

During BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap with Deputy Editor Dani Canada, the two reflected on their respective first dates with other people.

“In my head, I’m thinking ‘Well dang, she ain’t even do all this for me. He get all this?” said Eric who actually slammed the door in Jessiac’s date’s face.” I was like you can’t go anywhere with this dress on, you gotta stay here or I’m coming.” “I was worried,” chimed in Jessica during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “I know how he is when he speaks to other people and how charming he is when he speaks. So I was like, ‘What is he about to say to this girl?’ Because she was pretty.”





Eric also said that Jessica signed them up for the “Put A Ring On It” experience because they were bumping heads after the honeymoon stage in their relationship ended.

“She decided, she made an executive decision,” said Eric who also noted that he just wanted to “get it over with” to make Jessica happy.

Jessica noted that while she indeed did sign them up for “Put A Ring On It”, things quickly took a turn when they met with Dr. Nicole for their relationship counseling sessions.

“I was nervous but I also thought that it would be easy,” said Jessica during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “I that it would be a breeze but when we went in and started speaking with Dr. Nicole, I was like ‘Okay, wait, this is not what I signed up for, I thought I was gonna go on these dates and have fun.”

The couple also revealed whether or not they reveal EVERYTHING to each other after their dates. According to Jessica, she shouldn’t have to.

“That’s supposed to be the concept,” said Eric during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap. “That’s what you’re supposed to do but some of us didn’t do those types of things but I’m not gonna say no names. “I felt like the details of the dates were my business, honestly,” said Jessica. “I wanted to keep that within me instead of letting him know and pissing him off. I decided to share the minimum of information and he still got mad!” “I feel like when the show airs I don’t wanna be surprised by anything,” countered Eric.

OOP!

During BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap Eric and Jesica also weighed in on fellow couples, LaRhonda and Shon and Alexia and Darion, and confirmed whether or not they’d consider an open relationship.

See Eric and Jessica’s full interview below.