Bobby Shmurda is opening up about what it’s been like adjusting to his new life since getting out of jail.

The Brooklyn legend stopped by Desus & Mero on Sunday, July 25 to talk about everything he’s been going through recently, getting candid about both his achievements and his struggles.

“Honestly, it’s mixed emotions,” Shmurda admitted. “Some days is work, and some days it’s like, man, I’m home. You know when you can’t believe you’re home? I done came home before but this time it was like, I’m home. You know. what I’m saying? I’m home.” He continued, “When you come home, you gotta see everything and what’s what. What’s this? What’s that? That’s what’s really been going on. I’m trying to see what’s this and what’s that before you move cause being in jail just made me smarter. I used to move off a lot of impulse.”

Of course, everyone following the rapper’s story is most interested in when we can expect new music from the young talent, which Bobby also offered a brief update on.

When asked about a previously-teased collaboration with Migos, Shmurda said, “We got all types of different music coming out,” before also confirming his own music. “We got the Shmurda s**t coming out. We got the Shmigos s**t coming out. It’s going to be a lit summer.”

And that’s exactly what the people wanna hear.

Bobby Shmurda was released from Clinton Correctional Facility back in February after serving six years of his seven-year sentence. The rising star was arrested in 2014 and charged with a number of crimes including murder, attempted murder, assault and drug dealing before being sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016. He was eligible for early release based on time he had served before pleading guilty and for good behavior in prison.

Check out Desus Nice and The Kid Mero chopping it up with Bobby Shmurda down below while we wait for new music: