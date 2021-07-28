Bossip Video

[Insert a NeNe Leakes “Now see, why am I in this” meme here]

Another day, another bit of unwarranted word salad from far from prolific, LGBTQ+ pressed, Torrence Hatch Jr.

As the not-so-hot takes continue to roll in about DaBaby’s homophobic rant, Lil Boosie is hopping in to share his thoughts and joining T.I. in bringing up rapper Lil Nas X.

Although Nas X, 22, has been minding his business and promoting his “Industry Baby” track and video, he’s at the forefront of men’s minds amid DaBaby’s backlash.

One such person commenting on him is Boosie who noted that if Nas is allowed to “perform naked on stage for charity” then DaBaby should be allowed to speak out.

In case you missed it, after ranting about HIV/AIDs at Rolling Loud, DaBaby doubled down and said his gay fans “don’t got AIDS” because “they ain’t no nasty gay n***s” or “junkies.” He later issued an apology and so far has been canceled by booHoo men, Demi Lovato and Elton John.

That’s fine though, according to Torrence.

“Lil Nas X said he wanna perform naked on stage for charity. You don’t f*** with him like you f*** with DaBaby,” said Boosie defending the Charlotte rapper. “Be even-sided. You don’t feel that’s disrespect? Going dance naked. You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

“Tryna be straight”, huh?

He also threatened Lil Nas X with violence if he performs fully nude.

“If I’m at an awards and he go up there naked, I’m gonna drag his a** off stage and beat his a**,” he continued. “You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a mothaf***n’ crazy mothaf***a. Or you like d***, too.”

Boosie is appearing to reference Nas X working alongside The Bail Project, a nonprofit that describes itself as “a critical tool to prevent incarceration and combat racial and economic disparities in the bail system” that’s linked to his”Industry Baby” video on YouTube.

The “Industry Baby” video includes a shower scene where Nas and other incarcerated men dance fully nude in the shower.

If Nas X “dares” to perform that, apparently Boosie will feel so inclined to beat him up.





Lovely.

This is far from the first time that Boosie’s offered his opinion on the LGBTQ+ community including the time when he unwarrantedly ranted about D. Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter Zaya. Remember when Mike Tyson pressed him over it?

People on Twitter are pointing out Boosie’s LGBTQ+ obsession and they think enough is enough. They’re also pointing out the particularly peculiar group defending DaBaby.

So far, Lil Nas X is taking the onslaught of shade from Boosie and others in stride and is encouraging people to stream “Industry Baby.”

He also added this shot at fellow rappers panini pressed about his career.

Some of your faves need lives, therapy, and several seats. Mostly seats, though.