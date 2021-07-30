Bossip Video

Mia might be new to The Real Housewives of Potomac but she’s already well versed in all things shade. On Sunday’s episode of #RHOP, viewers will see the newbie chatting with her good girlfriend Karen and dishing details about an invitation she received for drinks.

Apparently after the “pamper party” that Gizelle threw for Ashley, Gizelle and her fellow green-eyed bandit buddy Robyn texted Mia for a meetup. Mia was none too pleased however when the two shadily said that the Grand Dame, Karen, was NOT invited.

The drink invite came up while Karen was ranting to Mia about Robyn “being up Gizelle’s bush” and “doing her bidding.”

“Don’t get me started on that topic,” said Mia before getting into the drink invite story.

According to Mia, the duo invited her out and explicitly said Karen couldn’t come. To that, she told them to call her assistant instead.

“Hi Gizelle-Unless you want to discuss business there’s nothing I have time to “talk” to you about,” texted Mia. “Would you like for me to connect you with my assistant to pencil you in this week?”

Robyn is also seen in the clip telling Askale and Wendy about what went down. Robyn can’t quite understand Mia’s response and she shares the text with the other ladies.

Mia however is standing firm.

“Gizelle was definitely trying to tell me how we’re gonna maneuver,” said Mia about the text. “She was telling me exactly who was coming to drinks and exactly who not to bring. Uh, if you didn’t already know, I’m the boss,” she quipped in a confessional.

Watch an exclusive clip of the #RHOP pettiness below.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.