The expected pettiness from a band of Bravo baddies is here and fans are ecstatic.

On Wednesday after much anticipation, the season 6 taglines for “The Real Housewives of Potomac” were released and they’re already making waves on social media.

As previously reported this season’s cast will include Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and newbie Mia Thornton.

Mia who was seen in the #RHOP trailer tossing lettuce Candiace’s way, is a marketing director who owns a beauty/cosmetic company and multiple chiropractic offices in the DMV area, is shown in the trailer alongside her beautiful family that includes a husband 32 years her senior and three children.

Not only that but proudly Ethiopian mom of three/fashionista Askale Davis will also join the cast as a “friend of the show.”

Now the official taglines for the full-time housewives are here and some are standing out more than others with their Potomac pettiness.

Gizelle Bryant: “The secret to this pretty face is staying in the shade.”

Ashley Darby: “The only thing messier than two boys is me.”

Karen Huger: “The Grande Dame can never be duplicated, imitated, or intimidated.”

Wendy Osefo: “This professor doesn’t just grade on the curve, she sets the curve.”

Robyn Dixon: “I may keep you waiting, but trust me, I’m worth it.”

Candiace Dillard Bassett: “My blessings are many and my patience is none.”

Mia Thornton: “If you want to pop off, I’ll be happy to get you adjusted.”

Oop! Which ones are your faves? The Grand Dame Karen Huger never disappoints and Mia’s chiropractic reference is pretty cute, right?

Here are official season 6 descriptions of the ladies of #RHOP via Bravo.

While Gizelle Bryant’s west wing dreams finally come true, the wings of love start to unravel with her ex-husband, Jamal, and she tries to focus on building a happy home with her children.

Karen Huger’s marriage institution is 25 years strong, and she is ready to celebrate the momentous occasion in a big way—but a pandemic and Ray could both put a damper on her caviar dreams.



Ashley Darby is expanding her family with Baby Darby 2.0. She is happier than she has ever been, but fear of the postpartum depression and relationship issues with Michael that she fought hard to overcome after giving birth to Dean threaten her joy.



Robyn Dixon has waited a long time for that ring, but between building a house, a business, and possibly a wedding, she is overwhelmed and finding it challenging to be motivated to do much else. And it’s causing trouble in paradise with her fiancé, Juan. Candiace Dillard-Bassett is going after her dreams with a vengeance: she’s back in school for her master’s degree, working on her album, and pursuing acting. Her husband, Chris, has stepped in as her “husbanger” to help her keep it together—but things get tricky when Chris struggles to separate work from wife. Dr. Wendy Osefo has a new attitude and is making some massive changes to her life to go along with it as she ventures into new territories in work, fashion, and even her friendships. She is finally living her truth and is ready to show the ladies the other side of Dr. Wendy.



Mia Thornton is an entrepreneur and a certified “boss.” She is living life like it’s golden with her multiple businesses while being a mother of three and wife to her successful husband, who is 32 years her senior. Mia has not always lived on Easy Street, but she is ready to let it all hang out with the ladies of Potomac. Robyn’s friend Askale Davisis a bubbly, fashionable mother of three with a proud Ethiopian heritage. She also goes by the name “Ethi-Oprah,” but unlike her namesake, she likes to stir the pot.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” is back for season six with a 75-minute supersized premiere on Sunday, July 11, at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.