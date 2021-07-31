Bossip Video

Show her the money!

Retired NBA champion Lamar Odom’s most expensive fight isn’t his celebrity boxing match, it’s the legal battle he recently lost against ex Liza Morales According to. TMZ Sports, Odom was ordered to pay more than $380,000 after a judge ruled that he has not paid anything in support payments since June of 2020, which Morales argued was in violation of their 2015 settlement agreement. Odom also refused to make any court appearances for the matter, but repeatedly plead his case in heated social media posts and exchanges with Morales. In his now-deleted statements about “deadbeat” accusations, Odom maintained that he still supports his children, but shouldn’t owe his ex-girlfriend now that those children are grown.

However, in the state of New York where Morales lives with Destiny, 23, and Lamar Jr., 19, child support is enforced until the age of 21. Court documents indicate the $380,549 Odom is ordered to pay includes $161,305 for college tuition and expenses, $91,220 in delinquent child support, Morales’ legal expenses, and $88,117 in missed rent for the Manhattan apartment she shares with the children. Page Six also reports that a judge ordered Odom to fund $1 million worth of life insurance with Morales as the beneficiary or she “may enter a judgment against Lamar Odom for an additional $1,000,000.”

A judge blasted Odom last month for missed child support payments and leaving his family to face eviction despite the windfall from his boxing match against Aaron Carter. Lamar knows the court will be watching his pockets closely for his next celebrity boxing match. In October he’s getting in the ring with someone his own size, former heavyweight boxing champion Riddick Bowe.