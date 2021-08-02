Bossip Video

Another day, another standout shady moment from a #RHOP newbie. On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Mia Thornton had another eyebrow-raising moment, this time involving the “Green-Eyed Bandits” and a fellow newcomer.

As previously reported, Mia had a shady “contact my assistant” text exchange with Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon who specifically excluded Karen Huger from a drink invitation...

and on Sunday, she was confronted over the texts at Candiace Dillard’s pajama party.

During the tense moment, Karen said she thought everyone’s choice of wording” in the texts were equally shady, but Gizelle disagreed.

Karen: “I’m saying it was wrong to say, ‘Not Karen.’ Grown women don’t do that, because she wouldn’t have brought me anyway,” Gizelle: “Grown women say whose going to be invited, so I chose the invitation list. Period.”

Mia then admitted that she might have been overly aggressive…

Mia: “I will own the fact that maybe I was a little bit aggressive in my response, but I don’t allow people to dictate or put stipulations on what I do.”

and fellow newbie Askale Dale hopped in and a particularly petty moment about entrepreneurship ensued.

Askale: “There’s a whole lot of delusion going on and I can only be silent for so long. That was very rude.” Mia: “How many businesses do you own?” Askale: “I own several…” Mia: “So you’re going to tell me that you have time for people who come to you and put stipulations on how you move?”

Did you catch that shade? Robyn Dixon did and she wondered “who gives a f** about how many businesses she [her friend Askale] owns?”

The shade then carried over to Twitter where Mia questioned if Askale really owned “several” businesses…

and the two traded “direct vs. rude” shade.

“Let’s not confuse direct with rude,” said Askale. “Nice Try, “Friend” — You were driving on the wrong side. I didn’t get to where I am today by being “Delusional,” replied Mia to the friend of the show. “Next Season, Roll with the Real Bosses, You’ll get more screen time.

OOF!

What do YOU think about these newbies engaging in some #RHOP pettiness?

Mia’s clearly letting it all hang out, check out another clip of her from Sunday’s episode below.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.