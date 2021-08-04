Bossip Video

Nice try, trolls!

Mia Thornton knows people think her hubby financed those businesses she’s discussed on The Real Housewives of Potomac and she’s issuing a response.

On Sunday’s episode, Mia and fellow newbie Askale Davis had a particularly petty moment concerning “delusion” and “entrepreneurship.”

Askale: “There’s a whole lot of delusion going on and I can only be silent for so long. That was very rude.” Mia: “How many businesses do you own?” Askale: “I own several…” Mia: “So you’re going to tell me that you have time for people who come to you and put stipulations on how you move?”

Following that, Mia and Askale continued to trade shade over it on Twitter and Mia agreed with fans who speculated that Askale might not have “several businesses” after all.

Mia caught some shade herself however from people who speculated that she didn’t actually own any of her Joint Chiropractic franchises because they’re “funded by her husband” who some have likened to a sugar daddy considering their 32-year age gap.

UNTRUE, says the housewife. She owns her businesses herself and “Errrrythang” is in her name.

She then expounded on it via a quick rant on Instagram where she shunned haters who are discrediting her and who think “G” [her husband] “gave her her career.” According to Mia he “mentored her” but she did all the work.

“Franchising 101: Each Franchisee has to go through an extensive approval process. So please stop discrediting me and my accomplishments. Sure, G has mentored and taught me a lot about business but you have to back that talk with ACTION. I work my a$$ off and have been in franchising since 2013, purchased and developed Massage Envy Spas, Sold them, reinvested in The Joint Chiropractic, and have expanded over 6 different marketplaces. I’m also an approved Regional Developer for the entire state of Maryland and Washington, DC – Meaning I own the rights to the entire marketplace. So again, PLEASE stop discrediting my accomplishments because it’s easier to believe that this young hot thang couldn’t do it herself because I DID!”

BLOOP! “Kept woman”, where???

What do YOU think about Mia shutting down rumors that her hubby funded her businesses?