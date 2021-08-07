Bossip Video

Frank Ocean is back! However, he’s not releasing an album or any new music. He just announced the launch of a luxury brand HOMER, kicking off with a Prada collaboration. Only Frank Ocean can drop a luxury line after a whole hiatus.

Sorry if we got your hopes up but if you’re truly a Frank Ocean fan than you know he sometimes hints at new music in the works by showcasing one of his many talents and skills. His last album, 2016’s “Blonde,” was accompanied by an Ocean-edited magazine and pop-up stores. We also know that Frank will headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2023, so keep hope alive and in the meantime let’s get into his new collection.

The “Blonde” singer, has appeared in Prada campaigns and attended the Met Gala with the Italian brand, so the partnership with it and Homer seems like a natural fit. Images in the Homer catalogue show Prada signature nylon jackets and sacks, though there is no visible logo on the products other than Prada’s.

It seems like we’re really living in late stage capitalism where singers are moving into retail because music isn’t profitable enough or maybe because they know that multiple streams of income will get you closer to the title of billionaire. I mean come on, look at Rihanna! We have Fenty, Ivy Park and now Homer.

So what exactly is Homer? Simply put, Homer is an independent American luxury company founded by Frank Ocean.

Why the name Homer? It represents carving history into stone.

What is the collection? The first Homer collection comprises fine and high jewelry pieces, plus printed silk scarves. The pieces are handcrafted using 18K gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel, and American lab-grown diamonds. Interesting right?!

Where did the inspiration come from? According to his press release, “childhood obsessions” and “heritage as a fantasy.”

Last but not least, where can I shop this collection? The Homer jewelry store is the only place to buy the collection. Store appointments can be made at http://www.homer.com, some walk-up appointments may be available. The store opens August 9th 10 AM to 6 PM (Mon-Fri) and 10 AM – 5PM (Sat), located at 70-74 Bowery, New York, NY.

If you’re looking to buy just know this collection is called luxury for a reason. Per the outlet, some of Homer’s pendants and scarves can be purchased for under $1,000 but pricier pieces run into the four- and even five-figure range.

“I didn’t want our work to be any less expensive than Cartier,” Ocean told the Financial Times of Homer’s scope.

Ocean took to his Instagram story and shared a lengthy message with this followers. “This is 3 years in the making and there is so so much I’m excited to share with all you strangers,” he continued “This project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all.”

What do you think about Frank Ocean’s new collection and collaboration? Do you have enough coins to purchase? Let us know below!