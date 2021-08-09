Bossip Video

DaBaby has deleted his last-minute apology.

For more than two weeks now, DaBaby has been involved in backlash stemming from his rant during his set at Rolling Loud. What should have been a weekend that marked the milestone of normalcy for concerts returning was focused on his homophobic remarks. Since then, he has been dropped by several festivals, which allegedly started from him failing to deliver a video apology before Lollapalooza, which set off the show cancelation trend.

For those thinking it’s costing him money being dropped from shows, he is still being paid due to the pre-signed contacts, but the pain comes from those who will not book him in the future if that ends up being the case.

DaBaby did finally apologize in a written PR statement on his Instagram, but as of this weekend, it has been deleted, according to Page Six.

Social media users noticed Sunday that the lengthy, face-saving statement posted Aug. 2 was no longer anywhere to be found on the rapper’s account. A rep for DaBaby did not immediately respond when Page Six reached out for an explanation. In the since-expunged apology, the Cleveland native, 29, called his Rolling Loud comments about HIV/AIDS “hurtful and triggering” and admitted that he had been “misinformed.” DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, also slammed social media users who criticized him before he “even [had] the opportunity to grow, educate and learn” from his remarks, claiming that people were “publicly working against” him.

DaBaby popped up on Instagram while everyone was wondering where the apology went, praying to honor his brother. For the most part he is laying low, but it seems like that won’t be the case for long. Hopefully, at some point, he will have a plan to put an end to DaSaga.