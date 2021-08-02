Bossip Video

DaBaby has finally issued a more formal apology for his homophobic comments after a string of festivals dropped him from their line-up.

It has been almost two weeks since DaBaby showed his complete a** at Rolling Loud. From bringing Tory Lanez out during his set directly after performing his Megan Thee Stallion collaboration to his homophobic HIV comments, for some reason just couldn’t control himself. You would think when the backlash began, DaBaby would see how this was going to go and apologize immediately, but instead, he issued a half a**ed apology that only made things worse.

Long story short, he was in a situation where Boosie and T.I were the only ones backing him up, while Elton John was calling him out. And when you’ve pissed off Elton John, you know you made a mistake.

Shortly after, he was dropped from several festivals including Lollapalooza, Governer’s Ball and Day N Vegas Festival.

The latest cancellations may have been what helped him understand his errors and issue a formal apology noting that he’s “educated himself” and “knows better.” Or maybe this is just DaPublicist FINALLY taking action.



In the statement, DaBaby didn’t only apologize, he also threw some shade at people who were “working against him” instead of schooling him on the error of his ways.

“I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless.” “Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging.”

His apology is your typical statement written by a PR person who is fed up and finally able to convince him he needs to let them handle it from here on out. Next, we can expect a radio silent stance from DaBaby until his team can find the perfect person from the LGBT community to partner with him to discuss the mistakes of his ways. Most likely, a donation to somewhere supporting the community he offended will also follow.

We’ve been here before with people who said too much, it’s just a shame it took DaBaby this long to jump into the typical crisis management plan. But of course, once money is involved, celebrities start to care.