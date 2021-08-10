Bossip Video

Ezekiel Elliott is being sued by his neighbor for an alleged dog attack leaving her with several injuries, and now, video has surfaced showing that someone else left his gate open for the dogs to escape.

In Ezekiel Elliott’s world, life should be going great for Dallas Cowboys star. He’s in training camp gearing up to the upcoming season, His QB1 Dak Prescott is returning from a very gruesome injury with the deal he fought the Cowboys for, and everything else on the field is looking promising.

Unfortunately, in his personal life, he’s got one hiccup that is probably a pain in his side. His dogs allegedly attacked his neighbor and left her with several injuries and now, the footage from the incident has surfaced, according to TMZ.

The clips — totaling around 90 seconds — appear to show a landscaper leaving Elliott’s side gate open while exiting the Dallas Cowboys player’s property on May 19.

It appears the gate stayed open all night long and into the morning of May 20, when Elliott’s dogs are seen walking through it and into the neighborhood.

According to the docs, while in the neighborhood, one man claimed Ace and Elliott’s two bulldogs attacked him, leaving him with injuries on his hand, wrist, forearm, thigh and leg.

A woman in the neighboring area says she later found the dogs in the street and brought them into her backyard to keep them safe.

The problem … she claims the dogs then attacked her — and says surveillance cameras in her yard captured the audio of the attack.

It seems like a messy situation from all ends involving workers, neighbors, a pro athlete, and probably a homeowners association. Surely, cooler heads can prevail and they can come to an agreement. Due to them trying to keep the dogs safe, we know they were trying to look out for Zeke and we are sure he’ll do the same for them in this situation.