Even though we just got new music from Isaiah Rashad, it looks like TDE is gearing up for yet another drop.

Schoolboy Q treated fans to a big surprise on a recent Twitch stream, previewing four new songs from what seems to be an upcoming project, hinting at his first release since 2019’s CrasH Talk.

One of the songs Q previewed was a collaboration with Rico Nasty, while another was produced by the Alchemist. After giving fans an unexpected preview, Q proceeded to talk himself up, also hyping up his label, TDE, which includes Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, SZA, Ab Soul, and more.

“You will never meet another f***ing artist like me, let me tell you that,” he said during the stream. “I don’t sound like nobody, I don’t move like nobody.”

He went on to say that “life is too good” and that he’ll be “constantly raising the bar” for his fans. “I’m gonna constantly show that I’m better,” the rapper continued. “I’m not out on the scene. I’m minding my business, and I come home to my kids.”

After that, the Los Angeles native criticized people who talk too much, going on to call TDE “better than everybody.”

Any TDE fans out there already assumed Isaiah Rashad dropping his album meant we wouldn’t get anything else from the label any time soon–but it seems like we’ve got another release on our horizon.

Check out a clip from Schoolboy Q’s stream down below: