Tidday Talk: Coco Austin Continues To Contend With Nursing Naysayers Over Keeping “Boob Freak” Chanel Close To Her Chest

When are these Hollyweird folks gonna learn when to just keep quiet?

If you thought Coco Austin was done publicly defending her decision to continue nursing her and Ice-T’s five-year-old daughter Chanel, you thought wrong. Tuesday Austin made an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop Tuesday and confirmed her husband’s recent tweet.

“He loves the boobs too,” Coco joked. “He’s got one side, she’s got the other. She’s going to be a boob freak.”

Hmmm… Wonder whose fault that is. During her interview, Austin spoke openly about the family’s co-sleeping habits as well:

“We call it the family bed. We have all the dogs, Chanel, that’s our bonding time together. We incorporate our family bed every single night. We co-sleep and that’s another one people want to get on. It’s weird situation because I don’t know why I have to explain myself.”

We’re not sure WHY she keeps explaining herself either — because the explanations definitely aren’t helping with public disapproval, and Coco is determined to keep doing what she’s been doing anyway.

“I just don’t believe society says they should stop at two,” Coco explained. “You as a mother should stop because they said so. I’m [not] going to stop because I feel like it’s a great bonding experience between her and I. She’s my only child, it’s not like I have a big family of kids, and so I’m savoring every moment with this child.”

Coco went on to explain that while she didn’t plan to keep breastfeeding her daughter past toddler age, she just loved it too much to stop.

“I always thought I wasn’t going to go on and on with this breastfeeding thing,” Coco admitted. “I thought I would stop more like around one. Then I loved it too much, and I’m like, ‘I feel like I’m wanted, like she wants me.’ I think a lot of mothers would understand.”

Whew… There’s so much to unpack there.

Did you see the smile on Chanel’s face when Coco asked her “Do you want the boob?”