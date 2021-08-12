New meme alert!

My Fall plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/vmBWhKFPCf — Rich Homie Chellz (@b0mbchell_) August 11, 2021

Everything seemed to be going back to normal until the devastating Delta Variant jumped out the bushes like a scorned wife and camera crew on “Cheaters” and threatened our Fall plans.

Now, nearly two years into a seemingly never-ending pandemic, we’re stuck in a strange place where outside is still mostly open but steadily closing which explains A-listers like Oprah skipping forever President Obama’s star-studded 60th birthday.

The lavish Martha’s Vineyard affair boasted an enviable guest list that included Jay-Z and Beyoncé (although it’s unclear if they attended), H.E.R., John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Don Cheadle, George Clooney, Jennifer Hudson, and Erykah Badu.

According to TheDailyMail, the dazzling decor included gold napkins, masks, and backstage passes emblazoned with 44X60, a reference to the 44th president’s 60th birthday.

Naturally, haters hated on Obama’s decision to move forward with the “irresponsible” event that started with a 475-person guest list before its drastic trim-down.

What the haters failed to acknowledge, though, was that the event was outdoors with a mostly vaccinated crowd, all of whom had to submit negative tests to gain entry to the property so precautions were taken.

According to The New York Times, Obama also hired a “COVID coordinator” (or compliance officer) to ensure the safety of guests.

Overall, it looked like an amazing time that gave us glimpse into what our new normal might look like.

Do you think we’ll be shutting down again this Fall? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) fall plans/Delta variant memes on the flip.