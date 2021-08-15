Bossip Video

“There is no expiration date on pain…”

After already calling her #RHOP costar a “broken whore from Hampton University”, The Grand Dame’s threatening to release receipts. As previously reported The Real Housewives of Potomac’s sixth season not only features newbie Mia Thornton and a post-mommy makover’d Dr. Wendy Osefo, it features a messy beef between Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant.

After the two already clashed at Wendy’s “Nude Interlude” party amid claims that Gizelle “wished death on Ray”, Karen’s calling out Gizelle AGAIN and urging her to apologize for the “hurt” she caused the Huger family.

“I know your butt is still on fire since binder time & the reunion couch humiliation 2020,” Karen captioned an IG post. “However, Robyn says her bosom buddy never wished death on Ray…then she says that was 4 years ago….well if she never said it, it would be zero years ago.”

In case you missed what Gizelle said, she made a flippant remark way back in season two that Karen’s hubby Ray Huger would be “six feet under before her beauty fades.”

“Enough is enough, everyone knows I have a laundry list of DIRT that I could call you out for. You can’t hurt me,” continued Karen in her caption. “Because this hurt my children to hear this come out of our mouth, you need to acknowledge their pain and at minimal, say you regret your choice of words. For goodness sake @gizellebryant please don’t say that my children are grown now, hurt is hurt, pain is pain no matter how long ago or how old. There is no expiration date on pain!”

So far it looks like Gizelle has no plans to apologize as she thinks Karen should apologize to her instead.

Whose side are YOU on in this #RHOP pettiness?

The Real Housewives Of Potomac is all-new, Tonight 8/7c on Bravo.