KKKaren is Koming

After months of katastrophic Karening by a krazed kabal of Karens, writer/director Coke Daniels made “Karen”–a racially-charged Drama/Thriller that he celebrated with the cast, crew and celebrity friends at a private screening in Atlanta.

Guests included Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black), Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump, Gregory Alan Williams (Greenleaf), Phaedra Parks (Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta), Keisha Knight Pulliam (The Cosby Show), Brad James (For Better or Worse), Clifton Powell (Saints & Sinners) , V. Bozeman (Empire), social media superstar Lorenzo “Renny” Cromwell and many more.

Peep the notable red carpet pics below:

An endlessly controversial topic, “Karen” follows a racist white woman who makes it her mission to displace the new Black family who just moved into the neighborhood. Accustomed to having her way, Karen isn’t prepared for the proudly Black husband-wife duo (played by Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke) determined not to back down without a fight.

Check out the teaser trailer below:





In a predictable twist, Coke Daniels was accused of copying Jordan Peele’s Oscar-nominated smash “Get Out” and swiftly responded in an interview with TMZ.

“I don’t agree with the narrative that we ripped anything from Get Out, they’re two totally different films,” Daniels told TMZ. “Ours is about an entitled racist neighbor who tries to run the Black family out [of] the neighborhood [and] his is about a mixed-race couple that goes to visit and meet the family.”

Similar, absolutely, but completely different in ways that will make audiences squirm uncomfortably when they’re not yelling at the screen. Oh yes, it’s quite the experience.

“Karen” hits video-on-demand on Friday, September 3, and will air on BET on Tuesday, September 14.