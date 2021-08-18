Bossip Video

After already completing its 18 iterations in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, and Houston, Red Bull BC One, the world’s largest breaking competition, is preparing for the finals.

As previously reported BOSSIP previously checked out two of the colossally competitive cyphers on the East and West coast so you can have a firsthand account of what to expect from these Hip-Hop immersed matchups.

This weekend, the winners of the Red Bull BC One City Cyphers will convene at the national final hosted in Orlando where the country’s top breakers will battle it out. The winners who turned judges’ heads with their popping, locking and headspins will then compete in the Red Bull BC One World Final taking place in Gdansk Poland, November 5 and 6.

The nation’s top 16 B-Girls will go head-to-head on Saturday, August 21st judged by a panel of legacy breakers including Honey Rockwell, Baby Girl Ericka, and RoxRite of the Red Bull BC One All Stars.

Joining the two finalists from each city cypher are 8 wild-card invites of top US B-Girls including PepC (PA), La Vix (CA), BGirl Stacy (FL), Wonda (CA), Connie (NC), Meelisa (NY), and Macca (PA). The B-Girl finals will include special guest performances by Kida the Great and 18-year-old Logistx, a Red Bull BC One All Star.

Following on Sunday, August 22nd, the top 16 B-Boys will battle it out to wow judges Hong 10, Flo Master, and Honey Rockwell.

Joining the two finalists from each city cypher are 8 wild-card invites of top US B-Boys including Stripes (FL), Lego (FL), Ives (AK), Nasty Ray (CA), Thesis (WA), Morris (CA), and Ben Stacks (NV). An intermission will include a special exhibition battle that merges a rising generation of B-Boys and B-Girls with legacy breakers, including Flo Master, Orko, Reveal, Wicket, Ronnie and Beta representing the Old School; and Kastet, Logistx, Kate, Victor, Somar, and Doug representing the New School.

Setting the scene for the cyphers will be new tracks created in partnership with Beatclub, the world’s premier global marketplace for music creators launched last year by none other than multi-platinum selling super-producer Timbaland and his longtime business partner Gary Marella.

Tickets to the national B-Girl final (Sat, Aug 21) and national B-Boy final (Sun, Aug 22) are $20 for a single-day ticket on Saturday or Sunday or $30 for a two-day pass. Secure your spot at the Red Bull BC One Cypher USA or tune in to these Livestream links below.

Red Bull BC One B-Girl National Final (Saturday, Aug 21)

Red Bull BC One B- Boy National Final (Sunday, Aug 22)

The Red Bull BC One Cypher USA will be accompanied by the anticipated return of Red Bull BC One Camp USA.

