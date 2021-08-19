Bossip Video

Yeehaw Yoncé!

Queen Bey is wrangling up buzz with a booty meat bonanza ahead of the highly anticipated release of IVY PARK Rodeo that drops today at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST on Adidas.com and select stores.

In a revealing interview with Harper’s BAZAAR, she opened up about the inspiration behind her new IVY PARK collection that’s aligned with celebrating the overlooked history of the American Black cowboy.

The cowboys who were discriminated against and often given the worst, most temperamental horses to work with, formed the Soul Circuit and performed in Black rodeos. This new collection is apparently honoring them and will include kid sizes.

“This collection is a mixture of my childhood growing up in Texas and a bit of American history. I grew up going to the Houston rodeo every year. It was this amazing diverse and multicultural experience where there was something for every member of the family, including great performances, Houston-style fried Snickers, and fried turkey legs.” […] We were inspired by the culture and swag of the Houston rodeo. We combined classic elements with the athleticwear of IVY PARK x adidas, adding our own spin, monogrammed denim, chaps, and cowhide. I’m excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids’ clothing with this drop. On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

To potentially cop something from the collection (despite the whole entire world trying to cop at the same time), click here.