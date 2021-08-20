Bossip Video

Despite detractors, an ATL housewife is empathizing with a Potomac housewife who’s been flaunting her mommy makeover’d baaawdy.

Porsha Williams is defending Dr. Wendy Osefo’s decision to show off her augmented assets that have been a topic of discussion on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

As previously reported the show’s “Green-Eyed Bandits”, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, questioned Wendy’s “sudden personality change” after she had breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift.

According to the ladies, newly knifed up Wendy is “way different” from the “substance Wendy” of the past and Robyn used the term “loose” to describe her.

The comments ultimately brought Wendy to tears.

According to Porsha Williams whose admitted to breast augmentation and nicknamed her boobs “Coco” and “Chanel”, she understands where Wendy’s coming from.

The housewife spoke on Wendy’s new attitude on “Bravo’s Chat Room” that she hosts alongside Wendy’s detractor and possibly former friend Gizelle Bryant.

“Speaking from somebody who does have added features, Coco and Chanel, and plus, think about it,” said Porsha. “Wendy had just had a baby last year so she was all mothering and all of that. I do honestly feel like this was all for her. [As] someone who has extra friends on my body, I do believe once you get them, you can show them! Honey that is money well spent, OK?”

In case you’re curious about Porsha’s procedures, she’s had a boob job, liquid rhinoplasty, and Botox. She remains adamant however that her peachy posterior is all-natural.

Porsha also spoke directly to the Bandit’s comments that Wendy has a “new personality.” According to P, that’s expected because of her new confidence.

“How can you not [have a new personality]?” said Porsha. “It’s a different level of confidence. I’m gonna tell you right now: from going from an A cup or a B cup or a long flat cup to sitting up to where hers are? Trust me. It is an attitude adjustment as well as an adjustment to your body.”

Perioodt.

What do YOU think about Porsha Williams sticking up for her newly breasted buddy Dr. Wendy Osefo?