Porsha Williams is none too pleased with some of the ladies of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” because they’ve been unsupportive of her new relationship. Despite detractors and her name being in headlines most recently surrounding someone’s shocking pregnancy announcement, Porsha’s still happily engaged to Simon Guobadia.

And while some people have been showering her with well wishes while she plans three weddings to the businessman, others apparently haven’t warmed up to the news. During a recent episode of Bravo’s Chat Room that she hosts alongside Gizelle Bryant, Porsha shared that some of her #RHOA coworkers have given her the side-eye.

“Girl, they is shady as hell,” said Porsha on the show. “We even had some old dried-up castmates be shady about it, chile.”

Porsha then called out Kenya Moore who posted “Told Ya So” style memes when the news broke that Porsha was engaged to Falynn Guobadia’s now ex, and Marlo Hampton who also sent shade too. Porsha said she didn’t see specifically what was said [presumbaly because the ladies are blocked] but Kenya posted a Nicki Minaj clip…

and Marlo doubted the validity of the relationship.

“I don’t f*** with her but I don’t think that’s real. Porsha likes fine [men], but guess what? Good storyline. That’s like me dating Dennis, that’s some s** you just don’t do.”

According to Porsha, the only #RHOA costar whose been especially supportive is newbie Drew Sidora. Drew recently attended the 40th birthday party that Simon threw for Porsha at his nightclub.

“The only person that I have conversed with specifically about my engagement is Drew,” said Porsha on Bravo’s Chat Room. “Drew is the bomb.com. She has been so supportive. She has literally texted me, and we’ve gone out to eat together.”

Porsha also dished on her upcoming family spinoff show that will feature Simon and her entire brood.

“So this ‘Family Show’ is everything,” said Porsha on Bravo’s Chat Room “It is a whole ‘nother side of me. You will get to see a lot where my personality comes from, the family dynamic, the blending of it all. We also took the whole family to Mexico. Yes, everybody went to Mexico, and we went on this spiritual retreat. So my sister Lauren [Williams] is a spiritual guider [and] meditation goddess, and she was trying to bring some zen to the family while we’re trying to blend. And, um, yeah, let’s just say the trip wasn’t so zen, but you’ll see.”

