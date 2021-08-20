Bossip Video

Well, this is interesting!

Not to be too complicated, but singer Nivea recently shot her shot at her baby daddy Lil Wayne’s baby mama Toya Johnson’s lil brother Casey Johnson and she was all net!

The 39-year-old was seen in Toya’s comment section last week under a post of Toya giving her baby brother Casey a birthday shout-out. Casey, 29, was recently released from prison after 3 years and is seemingly doing well, and hanging tight with his big sister. Toya has been showing him lots of love and care, sharing updates about him to her IG feed. Well, Nivea had taken notice of Casey and seemingly saw something she liked. Seemingly saying ‘f—- it’ Nivea commented,

T, tell your brother I said heeeey. Ask him if he need anything hit me!

Fans noticed Nivea’s comment, laughing to which she responded with silly face emojis. Fast forward to a week later, guess who got to meet up???? Nivea and Casey! Whew, that happened fast, right?

Swipe to see Nivea and Casey keeping it all in the family below.

Ok Nivea, girl! Casey is a good-looking guy. We see it. Do YOU think this he is worth the entanglement, though? Given Nivea and Toya’s complex history?

Previously, we report that Nivea revealed Lil Wayne allegedly promised to “take care” of her financially when they dated years ago but things took a weird turn when suggested that they move out of the house they shared and get an apartment instead.

“I’m just sitting there, like, being a housewife,” said Nivea. “All of a sudden — this is kind of funny — he was like, ‘I ain’t never stay in an apartment before. Let’s get an apartment!’ So we move out the house and get an apartment.”

Later Nivea discovered that Wayne urged her to move out so he could sneakily move the mother of his child, Toya Johnson, into the house. Now they both have a child with him.