DaBaby Finally Booked And Boosie: Badazz Gives DaHomophobe A Handout To Perform At Birthday Bash

Bigots of a feather flop together!

DaBaby is back… kinda. Boosie continues to be DaBaby’s strongest supporter. Rolling Out reports that Boosie offered him a booster seat at DaTable for the only place either one of them can actually get top billing: Boosie’s own birthday bash. The event lineup also features Coi Leray, Bobby Shmurda, and Jaquees.

Since the infamous anti-gay random rant at Rolling Loud, doubling down on social media, and DaBacktrack on his half-assed apology, DaBaby fumbled DaBag with eight music festivals that dropped him from their lineups. He still thinks it’s all a game and even joked that he would switch his career to R&B since he’s been canceled.

Unlike all those festivals, collaborators, and brands that dropped DaBaby like a bad habit, Boosie has no shame. This is the same man who proudly bashed Dwayne Wade’s transgender daughter Zaya Wade and bragged about paying a grown woman to sexually assault his underaged son.

Of course, Boosie doesn’t have to worry about getting canceled. His terrible takes appear everywhere lately except the charts. In 2019, he called out his fans on Instagram Live for letting his album Badazz 3.5 go double paper clip with only 300 records sold.

Nick Cannon and 50 Cent also came to DaBaby’s defense, but neither one of the media moguls seemed to share their secrets to continued mainstream success after public controversy. A few weeks before Rolling Loud, 50 confirmed plans to mentor DaBaby and teach him all the mistakes he made. Maybe that’s the only lesson they’ve so far because DaBaby seems determined to learn everything else the hard way. How can someone so close to the ground get dropped so many times?