Joey Cracks 51: Ashanti, Mary J. Blige, Swizz Beatz And More Join Fat Joe’s Rooftop Birthday Fiesta

Fat Joe got it crackin’ last night…

The Bronx rapper celebrated his 51st birthday in style Saturday with a legendary Rockefeller Center rooftop party FULL of his famous friends including Swizz Beatz, Remy Ma, Ashanti, LL Cool J, Diamond D, Papoose, Mary J. Blige, Dave East, Jim Jones, Shyne, Maino and more.

Swizz matched energy with Joe — wearing a bright green suit that played nicely next to Joe’s Tiffany Blue suit.

Mary J. Blige looked stunning as always.

It’s beautiful to see all these artists together who have years of history, celebrating and showing one another so much love.

Sweet right?

Joe’s wife Lorena looked amazing in silk.

Dave East wore DJ Khaled’s Dolce & Gabbana designs to the bash.

Dave posted up with Maino and Jim Jones.

We’re glad to see Shyne stopped through too.

Even Slick Rick and Ari Melber came through to celebrate.

His post birthday party recap is pretty epic, as his recaps are known to be. Probably our favorite part was hearing him hype up Ashanti who brought her bawwwdy to the party! “Give it to ’em sis, give ’em hell, give ’em that isht!”

Joe posted a few pics we couldn’t find online too.

We love that Joe literally named EVERYBODY who came through and even the details about the Katz deli catering.

Today we learned that a Fat Joe birthday party is about shaking your a**.