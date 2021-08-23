Kanye did WHAT?

After weeks of stocking-faced shenanigans at buzzy listening events for now fabled album “DONDA,” Kanye continued social media slap-boxing Drake by posting and deleting the 6 God’s address in the latest childish chapter of their petty beef.

Why Ye A) did this B) did this at 1 am, we’ll probably never know, but this was a potentially dangerous move despite Drake’s address being public accessible on Google.

Naturally, Drake responded to Kanye’s latest move by posting a video of himself cackling.

This comes just a day after Ye shared an image of the text messages he sent out to at least eight people including someone with the initial “D”, suspected to be Drake.

The first text was a picture from the recent “Joker movie,” starring Joaquin Phoenix.

The second text message read:

“I live for this. I’ve been f**ked with by nerd a** jock ni***s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.” Then to make matters worse, the Chicago rapper phoned a friend and added Drake’s archnemesis Pusha T, to the group chat.

In this particular round of the beef, Drake stirred the pot by taking shots at Kanye in his new song “Betrayal” with Trippie Redd.

“All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know, 45, 44 (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s–t for me, it’s set in stone,” he rapped in the now viral verse.

At this point, this could all be one big promo ploy to push both Drake and Kanye’s highly anticipated albums that could drop at any time. As of right now, neither “Certified Lover Boy” (that was supposed to drop earlier this year) or “DONDA” (that might never drop) have a release date or lead single with the year steadily bumbling to a close.

