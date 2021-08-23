Bossip Video

DaBaby finally got to perform at the one festival that didn’t cancel his appearance, Summer Jam, where he ended up hinting that people canceling him are just “Cry Babies.”

It’s now the fifth week of the DaSaga over DaBaby’s cancellation for his remarks at Rolling Loud. His live show banter was seen as derogatory towards the LGBT+ community, and since then, he’s been dropped by several festivals, which started with Lollapalooza after he missed a deadline to send a video apology that would air before his set.

Since then, many have spoken out, including Elton John voicing his opinion that the music industry can’t allow that type of behavior to exist. On the other hand, Miley Cyrus said people should educate DaBaby instead of canceling him.

One show that didn’t cancel his performance was Hot97’s Summer Jam, where the rapper performed last night, gracing the stage after a pre-tapped apology aired in which he thanked SummerJam for letting him perform.

According to HotNewHipHop, some of his comments right after that while on stage cheapened his apology.

“[Hot 97] allowed me to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash,” DaBaby said in the video. “So hats off to y’all for that… They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago. And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world, and still allow me to come out here on this stage and utilize they platform to help the world move forward.” “Check this out,” he said. “Other than the people that, you know, was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y’all motherfuckers being cry babies.”

We’re sure this whole cancellation has been stressful and probably annoying at times, which had him itching to address those people on a big platform. At this point, though, is it worth it? It may seem like the chatter is calming down but those non-festival months and winter months till spring will show if this cancelation has legs or not.