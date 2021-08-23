Bossip Video

A California man is wanted after driving his car through a vaccine clinic in California, injuring one worker.

We are in year two of the pandemic and even with all the lives lost, some people refuse to take COVID-19 seriously. If you have social media, you’ve seen the response to almost any attempt to slow the spread. When stay-at-home orders went into place, some refused to stay home, further spreading the virus to people around them. When the vaccines finally made their way to the public, some still refused to take them for various reasons, and that’s still happening today.

With all the information and misinformation out there, it’s safe to say some people are going COVID-crazy. According to Complex, one man went over the edge and used his car as a weapon against vaccination sites.

The attack occurred at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that had been set up at the site of the former Santa Clarita Senior Center, per a regional NBC report from Christine Kim. Around 4:30 local time on Saturday, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station started getting calls of “an assault with a deadly weapon.” Early reports suggest the incident occurred following an argument between the man and two clinic employees. After the argument, the man is said to have returned to his vehicle and struck an employee. The man is then alleged to have driven over signs at the clinic before going on to “hit a second worker with his car.” It wasn’t made clear what initiated the argument. The vehicle has since been described to the public as a gray four-door sedan, though details remain scarce. A rep for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the vaccine clinic was forced to close after the attack, which saw one employee being treated for minor injuries. The clinic was also closed on Sunday.

The clinic was forced to close after the incident and the day after, delaying tons of vaccine shots for the local community. Police are still searching for the man who is looking at more than a couple of charges when he is apprehended. Hopefully, the person turns themself in and doesn’t put anyone else in danger on the road or in the community.