BOSSIP Summer Movie Guide: ‘Summer Of Soul’ Is Questlove’s Quintessential Celebration Of The Harlem Cultural Festival

Have you guys seen ‘Summer of Soul’ yet?

In this week’s episode of the Bossip Summer Movie Guide, BOSSIP Editors Dani Canada and Janeé Bolden discuss “Summer Of Soul,” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s documentary directorial debut which shares footage from the Harlem Cultural Festival, which took place in 1969, and included performances from Gladys Knight, Sly And The Family Stone, Mahalia Jackson, Fifth Dimension, Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone.

Watch the episode below:

What have been some of your favorite concerts to attend? How about concert movies?